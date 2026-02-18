Sidney Crosby injury update: What we know so far about Team Canada star at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby’s injury has become one of the most closely watched stories of the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey tournament. The Canadian captain was hurt during the quarterfinal clash against Czechia after a heavy collision with Radko Gudas, leaving him limping toward the locker room in the second period. While the impact initially raised concerns, Team Canada has confirmed that Crosby has not been officially ruled out of the tournament.

Early reports indicate that Crosby is dealing with a lower-body problem, specifically affecting his right leg. That’s why the star couldn’t return for the remainder of the quarterfinal game, including overtime. His absence forced Team Canada to adjust on the fly, relying on their depth and star players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mitch Marner to carry the offense during the critical stages of the knockout match.

Fans and analysts are now closely monitoring updates on Crosby’s condition as Canada prepares for the semifinals. His experience, leadership, and scoring ability are vital for Canada’s gold medal aspirations, and any extended absence would be a major challenge for the team in the rest of Olympic tournament.

What is the latest update on Sidney Crosby’s injury?

According to a report from Emily Kaplan, Sidney Crosby will undergo imaging in Milan to determine the severity of his lower-body injury. This step is crucial for assessing whether he can participate in the upcoming semifinal match and continue competing in the tournament. The results of these scans will provide clarity on the extent of the damage and potential recovery timeline.

Coach Jon Cooper addressed the situation after the quarterfinal game, saying: “I don’t even have my poker face on either, because I honestly don’t know.” His response highlights the uncertainty surrounding Crosby’s status.

While there is hope that Sidney Crosby may recover in time to play, the situation remains fluid. Team Canada will continue monitoring his condition closely, balancing the need for rest and rehabilitation with the pressure of advancing in the Olympic tournament.

Is Sidney Crosby out for the rest of the season with Pittsburgh Penguins?

As of now, there is no indication that Sidney Crosby will miss the rest of the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His current injury occurred during the 2026 Winter Olympics, and Team Canada has confirmed he has not been officially ruled out of the tournament. While concerns exist about a lower-body problem, including a possible MCL issue, no official diagnosis has been released, and further medical imaging in Milan will determine the severity.