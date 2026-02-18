Sidney Crosby injury update: Jon Cooper not losing hope of Canada’s captain return at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sidney Crosby is keeping Jon Cooper and Team Canada on the edge of their seats as he left the quarterfinals game against Czechia after taking a rough hit. Now, his availability going forward in the Winter Olympics is up in the air. Regardless, the head coach issued a blunt order to the rest of the team, which didn’t let him nor Crosby down.

“This will not be Sid’s last game at the Olympics,” Cooper admitted was the common statement around the locker room after Crosby went down with a lower-body injury and Canada was down 2-1 to Czechia, via Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas.

Obviously, moving on was all Canada cared about. Now that has been achieved—thanks to Mitch Marner’s game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime—the focus shifts to figuring out Crosby’s injury. Who will Canada play next in the 2026 Winter Olympics is yet to be decided. Regardless, having Crosby available will be crucial to the Maple Leaf’s success.

Injury update

“Cooper said Crosby will be evaluated and Crosby just felt he wasn’t in position to help the team the rest of the night,” according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Sidney Crosby, Team Canada’s captain

Now, Cooper and the rest of Team Canada will enjoy the win, while sitting anxiously outside the medical room, waiting for news on Crosby’s injury. It goes without saying, but missing the captain for the rest of the way could be catastrophic for The Great White North.

Crosby leads off the ice, too

There is a reason Crosby was named Team Canada’s captain for the Olympics. Despite boasting household names across the lineup, Crosby’s captaincy was never at stake—and as long as Crosby is active, it never will.

His leadership was on full display even after he was forced out of the quarterfinal against Czechia. In that regard, Marner revealed Crosby’s message to Team Canada after the injury—a message that helped rally the group and propel them past the Czechs.

On a day that could have turned disastrous, Canada fought to survive and keep its gold-medal dream alive. Now, the Canadians can rest and await the semifinal Olympic hockey bracket. In the meantime, they will hold their breath, hoping Crosby can return as well.

