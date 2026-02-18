Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Did Mikaela Shiffrin finally win gold medal today at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Mikaela Shiffrin has claimed another gold medal for Team USA. A historic statement at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2026 Winter Olympics
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesMikaela Shiffrin at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin once again showed why she is considered one of the greatest alpine skiers in history, delivering a stunning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Competing in the women’s slalom, she demonstrated precision, speed, and consistency over two intense runs. It was her last chance for glory in Italy.

Her first run set the tone for the event, with Shiffrin completing the course in 47.13 seconds. The time established her as a serious contender for the podium and put her in an early lead against a talented field of international competitors.

The second run was equally impressive, with Shiffrin posting a 51.97 second finish. Combining both runs, her total time (1:39.10) secured her position at the top of the standings. Finally a gold medal after eight long years. A historic moment for Team USA.

Did Mikaela Shiffrin win gold medal in 2026 Winter Olympics?

Yes. Mikaela Shiffrin captured the gold medal in the women’s slalom at the 2026 Winter Olympics. This gold medal adds another remarkable achievement to Shiffrin’s illustrious career.

How many olympic gold medals does Mikaela Shiffrin have in her career?

Mikaela Shiffrin now has three Olympic gold medals in her career. In addition to that impressive achievement, Shiffrin has won five World Championship titles and accumulated more than 100 World Cup victories.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
