Raiders star Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors by praising quarterback of potential landing spot

The Las Vegas Raiders have not made a final decision on Maxx Crosby’s future, but the star edge rusher has intensified trade rumors after speaking highly of the quarterback from a potential destination.

The 2026 NFL season may still feel far away, but teams are already building stronger rosters for it. Naturally, one of the biggest names to monitor is Maxx Crosby, who has recently been linked to several teams — including a recent Super Bowl champion.

While the Raiders continue evaluating their options, Crosby has addressed the speculation himself. He has denied requesting a trade, yet some of his recent comments and actions have only fueled further rumors about his long-term commitment to Las Vegas.

Maxx Crosby praises NFL quarterback amid trade speculation

Although Crosby has publicly denied asking Tom Brady for a trade, his offseason activity has kept fans talking. Most recently, he praised the quarterback of a potential landing spot — something that rarely goes unnoticed when an active star is surrounded by trade buzz.

During an episode of his podcast, Crosby invited Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to discuss their respective situations. The Raiders pass rusher spoke highly of Williams, and his strong praise quickly sparked speculation that he could view Chicago as an attractive destination.

“Just to be open and honest, bro, like we talked about earlier, but respect at a different level, bro,” Crosby told Williams. “You’re one of those guys, for sure, and you’re just getting started. I don’t even know you understand yet how good you can be, and that’s the scariest part. You know what I mean? Just keep that mindset, keep doing what you’re doing. You know we’re locked in forever. So keep doing your thing, bro. You need me, hit me at any time. It goes vice versa.”

History could repeat itself

Nearly eight years ago, the Raiders had a dominant pass rusher in Khalil Mack. However, with the franchise struggling to contend, the front office decided to trade him to the Bears in exchange for two first-round picks.

Following Crosby’s comments about Williams, many fans now wonder whether history could repeat itself. Las Vegas once again has an elite edge rusher who could command significant trade value, while Chicago appears to be in a stronger competitive position today than it was when Mack arrived in 2018.