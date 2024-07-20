Caitlin Clark is clear front-runner to win Rookie of the Year award in the WNBA and, thanks to her recent performances with the Indiana Fever, she’s currently just behind A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu in the race for MVP.

Clark’s impact in the league has been incredible. Rivals changing venues to establish attendance records, skyrocketing jersey sales and impressive TV ratings each game.

However, all that wasn’t enough to be called with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. A few weeks ago, a controversial report from Christine Brennan pointed out at star veterans.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making.”

Why is Caitlin Clark out of the Olympics?

Although USA Basketball later clarified that Caitlin Clark’s absence was a technical decision made by the committee and coach Cheryl Reeve, the tension kept growing as the rookie improved week by week.

Now, during an interview with ESPN, the Fever’s star opened up about that episode and the opportunity to face Team USA in the long awaited All-Star Game at Phoenix.

“I’m just going out there to have fun. I’m not here to prove anybody anything. This is my first All-Star Game. I just want to enjoy the experience. I have so much respect for Team USA. So much respect for their coaching staff. They have the most talented team in the world. They’re going to have no issue winning gold. I’m going to be supporting them. This is not like ‘I should be on that team’. It’s motivation for something to compete in four years.”