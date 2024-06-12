Team USA finally tried to clarify the controversy between Caitlin Clark and WNBA veterans before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Caitlin Clark won’t be part of Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although the star of the Indiana Fever has produced a revolution in the WNBA, the selection committee decided to rely on veterans.

However, a massive controversy sparked when a report by Christine Brennan pointed out the supposed reason why Clark was left out of the final roster. It was a very surprising story.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making.”

After that, the debate was unstoppable. Many people argued that Caitlin isn’t ready to play at the international level, why other believe it was the perfect marketing opportunity for the league. If the NBA will send names like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Clark had to be there.

Caitlin Clark won’t play in 2024 Olympics (Getty Images)

Why is Caitlin Clark not playing in 2024 Paris Olympics?

The report by Brennan indicated that jealousy could have been a factor for which the veterans had asked the selection committee to leave Caitlin Clark out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”

It’s important to remember that all the scandal occurred because the final list was leaked by insider Shams Charania. When the squad was officially announced, Jen Rizzotti, Team USA selection committee chair, finally delivered an explanation about Clark’s situation during an interview with AP.

“It would be irresponsible for us to talk about her in a way other than how she would impact the play of the team. It wasn’t the purview of our committee to decide how many people would watch or how many people would root for the US. It was our purview to create the best team we could for Cheryl (Reeve).”

Rizzotti acknowledge that Clark wasn’t the only option that had to be cut in the final roster. “There were other players that were harder to cut because they checked a lot more boxes. Then sometimes it comes down to position, style of play for the coach and then sometimes a vote.”