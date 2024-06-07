An extraordinary head coach decided to join the debate around the massive WNBA controversy between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

The arrival of Caitlin Clark in the WNBA has sparked a great debate about whether her opponents are going overboard with the physicality they are using to stop the star of the Indiana Fever.

The biggest example of this happened a few days ago with a flagrant foul by Chennedy Carter during the game between the Fever and the Chicago Sky. By the way, Angel Reese applauded that action from the bench.

What happened after that matchup surprised thousands of fans in the WNBA as both, Carter and Reese, went all-in with public statements against Clark’s impact in the league.

Angel Reese said that “the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person. It’s because of me, too. I want y’all to realize that. It’s not just because of one person (Caitlin Clark).” Chennedy Carter took it to another level claiming that Clark isn’t a top player. “Beside three point shooting, what does she bring to the table man?”

Caitlin Clark has sparked a big controversy in the WNBA (Getty Images)

Geno Auriemma believes Caitlin Clark is being targeted

Geno Auriemma, the legendary head coach of the University of Connecticut, joined the debate around Caitlin Clark and how other players are treating her on and off the court.

“Is she facing the rookie challenge, the rookie hardships that are inherent with being a rookie? Yes,. She’s also being targeted. Why are you blaming that kid? It’s not her fault, because you would trade places with her in a minute. But, you are not there. You’re not her. So, you’re complaining that she’s getting what she’s getting.”

In fact, Auriemma compared Caitlin’s situation with the NBA. According to the coach, that prosecution never occurred with players like Michael Jordan or Magic Johnson.

“I don’t remember when Jordan came into the NBA, guys looking to go out and beat him up. I don’t remember when Bird and Magic came in the league and elevated the NBA, them getting targeted and getting beat up just because of who they were and the attention they were getting.”