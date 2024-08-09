TheParis 2024 Olympic Gamesare an unprecedented sporting event, where athletes from all over the world face off in a relentless quest for Olympic glory. The French capital has become the epicenter of world sport, and thousands of competitors dream of standing on the podium and hanging a medal around their necks.
Olympic medals are much more than just trophies. They are symbols of excellence, dedication, and sacrifice. They represent years of training, overcoming obstacles, and the constant search for perfection.
At Paris 2024,the medals have a special meaning. By incorporating a fragment of the Eiffel Tower, a link is created between the Olympic Games and the host city. This detail makes medals even more precious and unique for the athletes who win them.
What is the number of medals that are distributed in this edition of the Olympic Games?
Adding up both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is estimated that around 5,000 medals will be awarded. An impressive number that reflects the magnitude of this sporting event and the number of disciplines that will be played.
The Olympic Medal Table: A Competition by Countries
The Olympic medal table is a ranking that shows the total number of medals each country has won during the Games. This table is usually ordered by the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze.
The medal table is a reflection of the sporting power of each nation and generates a great rivalry between the participating countries. Athletes compete not only for themselves but also for the honor of representing their country and taking it to the top of the podium.
