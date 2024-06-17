Serena Williams, a living legend in women's tennis, has shared valuable advice with Caitlin Clark on how to achieve success in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark joined the WNBA earlier this year, and everyone is talking about her, including personalities from other sports. Serena Williams has now weighed in on Clark’s situation, offering her strong advice to become an even better player.

With the 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa player had an amazing college career, which is why many believe she could dominate the league in the near future.

However, Clark has faced many challenges since joining the Fever. Other players have tried to push her to the limit, testing her patience and mentality to the fullest.

Serena Williams sends message to Caitlin Clark about her mentality

Caitlin Clark is one of the most talented players to have joined the WNBA in recent years. She had a remarkable career at Iowa, which is why the Fever didn’t hesitate to draft her with the 1st overall pick this year.

Even though she’s poised to be a superstar, she’s facing a lot of challenges after a few games as a pro. Several basketball legends have weighed in on her situation, but now it’s the turn of one of the greatest female athletes in the USA to talk about her.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, has now shared valuable advice with Caitlin Clark amid her current struggles in the WNBA. The legendary tennis player is aware of the basketball player’s talent, but she knows that mentality is key to achieving success.

“I love that she tries to stay grounded. She says she doesn’t look at her social [media]. I get it. I don’t either,” Williams said regarding Clark. “I think it’s so important to just continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do. If people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do. Hopefully she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.“

If there is a female athlete who knows how to dominate a sport, it’s Serena Williams. Throughout her tennis career, she tried to stay out of controversy and focused on playing, which is how she managed to retire with a remarkable 858–156 (84.6%) record.

Why are WNBA players mad at Caitlin Clark?

During her first games as a pro in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark has suffered several fouls and faced criticism from other players. Some of them are not comfortable with Clark’s presence, but why?

According to several analysts and legends, other WNBA players could be jealous of the attention that Caitlin Clark is receiving. For this reason, they might be trying to frustrate her in each game.