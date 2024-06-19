Caitlin Clark tried to downplay her latest controversy with Angel Reese in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are in the middle of another big controversy in the WNBA. During the last game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, the former star of LSU hit Clark with a flagrant foul in the head.

Reese’s comments about the whole sequence left thousands of fans shocked. “It was a basketball play, I can’t control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight. I’m always going for the ball, but you all gonna play that clip 20 times before Monday. It’s cool. I guess some people got a special whistle.”

However, the play looked like a deliberate attack from Reese against Caitlin and, as a consequence, it fueled the debate about Clark being targeted in the WNBA by her colleagues.

Just a few weeks ago, in the first matchup against the Sky, the Fever’s star got a massive hit from Chennedy Carter which was upgraded to a flagrant foul after the game. Since that moment on, many players called out referees for allegedly helping Clark.

Caitlin Clark spoke about her rivalry with Angel Reese (Getty Images)

What happened between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese?

After Angel Reese hit her in the head with a flagrant foul, Caitlin Clark spoke about the controversial situation and explained why this new rivalry, with the proper approach, could be good for women’s basketball. A great compliment among chaos.

“I think it’s just the emotion and the passion that we play with. I think people love to see that. And I think that’s maybe not something that was always appreciated in women’s sports, and it should be. I think that’s what makes it fun. We’re competitors. That’s the way the game should be. It’s going to get a little feisty. It’s going to get physical. But at the end of the day, both teams are just trying to win.”

In fact, recent numbers support Clark’s theory. The last matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky was the most watched WNBA game in 23 years according to information provided by CBS (average of 2.25 million viewers).