All people talk about these days in women’s basketball revolves around WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark, who hasn’t made the cut for the Paris 2024 Olympics with the US women’s basketball team.

While many believe the Indiana Fever sensation deserved to be in the French capital this summer, five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi believes it’s just a matter of time the 22-year-old gets through this.

“The game of basketball is all about evolving. It’s all about getting comfortable with your surroundings,” Taurasi told USA Today. “College basketball is much different than the WNBA than it is overseas. Each one almost is like a different dance you have to learn. And once you learn the steps and the rhythm and you have a skill set that is superior to everyone else, everything else will fall into place.”

Diana Taurasi defends Team USA’s decision not to call up Caitlin Clark

Taurasi made her first Olympics in Athens 2004 at just 22, shortly after graduating from the University of Connecticut. Clark is not having the same luck, but the 42-year-old believes the USA will be just fine in Paris 2024 regardless.

Diana Taurasi #12 of Team United States bites her gold medal during the Women’s Basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, the three-time WNBA champion explained that people will always complain about one or two players being left out, claiming that USA Basketball has too much talent for a few spots.

“Whenever you’re trying to cut down to 12 players from this amazing pool of players, there’s always going to be controversy,” Taurasi said. “There’s always going to be names like, how does that person or how does that person not make it. I think we see that with All-Star teams and the Olympic team really is just a collection of best players, but at the end of the day, USA Basketball has a firm grasp of what they need as a team. I think people kind of lose track of no matter what, you have to make sure that 12 players fit to form the best team, not necessarily the best players. So, whatever the 12 are, I think USA Basketball has always done a great job of putting that collection of talent together.”

When Taurasi created controversy with Clark

Taurasi faced criticism from Caitlin Clark fans earlier this year, when the veteran star suggested this year’s rookie class would not find it easy to make an immediate impact in the WNBA.

“Look SVP, reality is coming,” Taurasi told Scott Van Pelt of ESPN. “There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life. We all went through it. … But there is going to be a transition period where you’re going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie. It might take a little bit longer for some people.”

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the New York Liberty during the second half at Barclays Center on June 02, 2024 in New York City.

Taurasi’s take didn’t sit well with those who admire Clark, but the 10-time All-Star didn’t care about the backlash. Speaking at training camp, she called out the ‘sensitive’ fans and stood by her previous comments.

“The new fans are really sensitive these days, you can’t say anything,” Taurasi said. “It’s kind of like when you go from to kindergarten to first grade, there’s a learning adjustment — and then when you go from high school to college, there’s a learning adjustment. I don’t think I said anything that wasn’t factually correct. Like anything, greatness is going to translate. And she’s proven that in every level and I don’t see it being any different in the WNBA.“

Which players have made the USA women’s basketball roster for Paris 2024?

Without Clark, Minnesota Lynx president of basketball operations and head coach Cheryl Reeve will be coaching the following players for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics: