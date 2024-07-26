Lady Gaga performs at the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 with an unforgettable show. The memes were not long in coming!

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has left an indelible mark on the audience and unleashed a wave of creativity on social media. The eccentric singer did not disappoint and offered a show full of energy, color, and originality, which quickly became one of the most talked about songs on the internet.

Social media users were quick to share their impressions and reactions to Lady Gaga’s performance. Memes and animated gifs flooded various platforms, capturing the most iconic moments of the presentation. Many users praised the artist’s energy and charisma, while others had fun with the show’s more extravagant moments.

Lady Gaga‘s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has once again demonstrated the power of social media to amplify and transform global events into viral phenomena. The singer has managed to connect with a massive audience and has left a lasting legacy in the history of the Olympic Games.

Funniest memes of Lady Gaga’s show at the Paris 2024 Olympics