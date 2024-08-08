LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry took over to save Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was an incredible 18-point comeback against Serbia showing flashes of that unforgettable Dream Team led by Michael Jordan in Barcelona 1992.

After a tremendous group stage for Team USA, no one expected this scenario in a rematch semifinal with the Serbian squad. So far, the road had been easy and the latest victory in the quarterfinals facing Brazil proved that.

So, with all NBA stars against the ropes and a totally inspired Nikola Jokic, LeBron and Steph elevated to a legendary level. They don’t want to lose that gold medal.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry lead Team USA win vs Serbia

After that epic semifinal against Serbia, LeBron James praised Stephen Curry. The star of the Golden State Warriors had 36 points, just one short of the all-time record at the Olympics.

“Gotta get it the hard way.We were preaching that the whole fourth quarter. Beating a team three times in three weeks, we knew it was going to be difficult. Serbia were going to give us everything they have. Kudos to Serbia, but we came through. Steph Curry, what a vintage Steph Curry game. Joel (Embiid) was big time for us and we needed it. Steph had it going. It was only a matter of time before he had one of these games. We wouldn’t have it any other way. It was a perfect time for Steph to come out and do what he did.”