LeBron James just signed a two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers trying to win a sixth championship in his legendary career. However, there’s another mission pending before that: the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Team USA are favorites to win the gold medal, but, there are very strong contenders such as France or Serbia. It’s not going to be an easy path even with a roster full of stars.

So, before LeBron comes back to the Lakers and fulfills his dream of playing in the NBA alongside Bronny James, the King just reached another impressive milestone with Team USA.

LeBron James gets another record in Paris 2024

LeBron James scored 12 points in Team USA’s win 103-86 over South Sudan in Group C of the Paris 2024 Olympics. As a consequence, they secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Furthermore, LeBron became just the third player in Team USA history to score 300 points during his career at the Olympics. The other two names are Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.