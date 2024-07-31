Belgium take on Team USA for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Women's Olympic basketball group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Where to watch Belgium vs USA live for free in the USA: Women's Olympic basketball 2024

Belgium face off against Team USA in a thrilling Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Women’s Olympic basketball group stage. Fans can expect top-tier action in this highly anticipated showdown, so mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options in the USA.

Team USA kicked off their Olympic campaign with a bang, delivering a dominant victory even without the star power of Caitlin Clark. Despite some pre-game troll attemp from Japanese fans, the American squad lived up to expectations, showcasing their depth and skill on the world stage.

Now, the focus shifts to securing a second win and cementing their qualification, as they prepare to face Belgium, considered the weakest team in the group. The Belgians are aware of the daunting task ahead and are determined to challenge the formidable Americans, aiming for an upset in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

When will the Belgium vs USA match be played?

Belgium face off against Team USA in a highly anticipated Women’s Olympic basketball group stage clash on Thursday, July 31, with tip-off set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Julie Vanloo (Belgium) – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Belgium vs USA: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Belgium vs USA in the USA

Don't miss the thrilling 2024 Women's Olympic basketball clash between Belgium and the United States. You can also catch the action on NBCOlympics.com.