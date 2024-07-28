LeBron James had a special message for Kevin Durant after a magical debut in Paris 2024 Olympics. Furthermore, there was also a warning for the rest of the world.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant had a spectacular debut with Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was a resounding 110-84 victory over Serbia, one of their biggest rivals in the tournament fighting for gold medal.

Durant’s status was uncertain due to injury, but, in the first half, the star of the Phoenix Suns got 21 points without missing a shot. That epic stint in less than 20 minutes on court included five three-pointers. He ended up with 23.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the King is on a mission. He wants to be the leader of the best version for Team USA in history. Greater than Michael Jordan and the legendary Dream Team.

LeBron James sends big warning in Paris 2024 Olympics

After the game, LeBron James acknowledged in an interview with NBC that Team USA could still improve a lot as the tournament progresses. The next challenge is South Sudan, the famous rivals that almost beat them in an exhibition game at London.

That’s why, LeBron warned the rest of the world about what might unfold. “We’ll be better coming up on Wednesday. Whatever it takes. It’s going to be somebody different every day. And we have that type of firepower.”

LeBron James’ special message for Kevin Durant

Obviously, LeBron James had to talk about that remarkable performance by Kevin Durant. That’s the magic of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The chance to see the King sharing the court with other future Hall of Famers like Durant or Stephen Curry. “I mean, he is just an out of this world talent. To have KD on my side is a treat for sure.”