At the start of the Olympics, LeBron James will accomplish something Michael Jordan never did in his entire career.

With the Paris Olympics 2024 just around the corner, delegations from around the world are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the opening ceremony, set to take place this Friday. The event promises to be a unique and memorable occasion in Olympic history.

Beyond the significance of the delegation presentations, a standout moment is expected with the U.S. team: something that the Chicago Bulls multiple champion has never achieved.

Specifically, we’re talking about LeBron James, who has been selected as the flagbearer for the U.S. delegation—an honor that was never achieved by the legendary Michael Jordan.

In a statement to the press, the Los Angeles Lakers star said: “It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together. For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

Stephen Curry, one of his key teammates, expressed his excitement over James’ appointment: “I think LeBron’s entire career, on and off the court, speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor”.

Since the Tokyo Olympics, each delegation has had two flagbearers, one man and one woman. During those Games, the United States were represented by basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez.

Michael Jordan’s Olympic career

Michael Jordan competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, winning gold medals in both. It was in Barcelona where the Dream Team legacy was born, featuring a roster of stars such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Scottie Pippen, among others.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards looks on before their game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The Knicks won 93-91.

The achievements LeBron James will reach in these Olympics

LeBron James, 39, will compete in the Olympics for the first time since winning his second gold medal at the 2012 London Games. In doing so, he will match the U.S. men’s basketball record for four Olympic appearances. James will also become the oldest U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player in history and has the chance to become the oldest Olympic men’s basketball medalist of any nation. His resume includes two gold medals (Beijing 2008 and London 2012) and one bronze medal (Athens 2004).

USA basketball team’s Olympic schedule