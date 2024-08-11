Following the triumph in Paris 2024 with Team USA, LeBron James shared his final thoughts.

After Team USA‘s triumph at the Paris 2024 Olympics, MVP LeBron James took to social media to share his final feelings.

After securing a narrow victory over France in the final, Steve Kerr’s squad confirmed their gold medal candidacy, clinching the top spot on the podium and pushing the host nation to second place, while Serbia finished in third.

With LeBron James delivering a dominant performance throughout the tournament, combined with Kevin Durant‘s consistency and a stellar showing by Steph Curry in the final two games, Team USA proved their superiority over all rivals and rightfully claimed the top spot.

In light of this situation and perhaps recognizing that these were likely his final Olympic games representing the United States, James took to social media to share an image that captures his final feelings about the entire experience.

@KingJames Paris 2024

The image features an iconic Paris landmark, the Eiffel Tower, alongside the three heroes of the final—James, Durant, and Curry—posing with their medals and the U.S. flag as they bask in the sunset over France.

James, the tournament MVP

After a thrilling final where the host nation, France, had Team USA on the ropes at various points, the U.S. team ultimately showcased their supremacy. Led by LeBron and a red-hot Curry, they secured the decisive victory.

While it seemed that Chef Curry would be the MVP after his standout performances in both the final and the semifinal against Serbia, it was King James who ultimately earned the honor due to his exceptional performance throughout the entire tournament.

Gold medalist LeBron James of Team United States bites his medal while posing for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

What’s next for LeBron James?

After an extended NBA season in which he fell short of his goals with his team, but achieved Olympic gold, James will enjoy a few days of rest before gearing up for the new season with the Lakers.

It may be one of the most significant seasons for him, as it marks the debut of his son, Bronny James, with whom he will share the roster in Los Angeles—a historic first in NBA history.