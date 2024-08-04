France boast an interesting roster led by Victor Wembanyama, but their performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics haven't impressed LeBron James so far.

LeBron James knows there are no easy opponents at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but of all the teams that will play in the knockout phase, he doesn’t seem to be so concerned about Victor Wembanyama‘s France.

Speaking to reporters after Team USA’s group stage finale win over Puerto Rico, the 39-year-old heaped special praise on most of the teams that will be chasing a medal in the French capital.

“There’s a lot of great teams right now,” James said, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. “Obviously, Canada and Germany. I like the battle that Greece has had. We had Serbia in our group play and we know what they’re capable of. Australia as well. We’ve got to be ready.”

The King didn’t mention France, but not because he forgot to. During their loss to Germany on Friday, James considered Wembanyama and company struggled too much against the opponents’ physicality. However, LeBron did acknowledge the French side was playing good basketball before this.

LeBron James #6 of the United States walks the court during the first half of an exhibition game between the United States and Australia

“I wasn’t very impressed with their last game,” James said. “I didn’t think they were ready for the physicality of Germany. Other than that, they were playing some good ball.”

Paris 2024: Team USA and France can only face off in gold medal match

While LeBron’s comments could lit a fire beneath them, France can only play the United States in a hypothetical gold medal match as these teams are on the opposite sides of the bracket.

With Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert and other NBA players, France will play Canada on Tuesday, August 6, with the winner taking on Greece or Germany in the semifinals.

Team USA, on the other hand, will face Brazil. The team that emerges triumphant will set up a meeting with Serbia or Australia in the semis. The gold medal match will be on Saturday, August 10.