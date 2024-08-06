Michael Phelps furious against the Chinese swimming team at Paris 2024: ‘Go ahead and go to the cheater games’

In a shocking turn of events, the men’s 4x100m medley relay at the Paris 2024 Olympics concluded without the U.S. on top of the podium. Instead, China claimed the gold, breaking over four decades of American dominance. This victory, however, has been highly controversial even so that Michael Phelps adressed a strong message against the Chinese team.

British swimmer Adam Peaty, a three-time Olympic champion, was the first to raise concerns. Peaty criticized the Chinese relay team, noting that two of its members had tested positive for doping before the Tokyo 2021 Games. Now, Michael Phelps has joined Peaty in condemning the Chinese victory, taking his criticisms even further.

Phelps, who holds the record for the most Olympic medals ever (28, including 23 golds), did not hold back. “It does break my heart to see people put hard effort into four straight years to prepare for an Olympic Games, then to have it taken away from them by somebody who is cheating,” Phelps said. “It’s not right. I stand for that and I will always stand for that.”

He went on to suggest that the Chinese team should withdraw from the competition altogether. “Go ahead and go to the cheater games and keep the Olympics about integrity,” Phelps declared.

Gold Medalists of Team People’s Republic of China, Silver Medalists of Team United States and Bronze Medalists of Team France pose on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Defending his legacy

In the midst of his remarks, Phelps also addressed accusations of doping that he faced throughout his career. Phelps, who retired with a staggering 82 total medals from world championships and Olympics, as well as numerous world and Olympic records, defended his reputation vehemently.

“People have called me a cheater my whole career. I’ve been tested countless times, weekly, both blood and urine tests. Why? So I could say I’m not a cheater, I’m a clean athlete, and here are the results,” Phelps stated. “I achieved what I did cleanly. I’ve won 23 Olympic medals clean. It’s possible.”

Phelps’ outspoken stance has stoked the ongoing debate about doping in sport, highlighting how important it is to compete without an edge and how much is at stake in the quest for Olympic glory.