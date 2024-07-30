In this article you will find all the gold medals won by the great U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Katie Ledecky, one of the most brilliant U.S. swimmers, has built a remarkable legacy in Olympic swimming. As she aims for her eighth gold medal in her career at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, let’s take a look at her incredible achievements so far.

The 27-year-old from Washington, D.C., has secured 7 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and one bronze medal, which she won in the 400m freestyle on Saturday, July 27. This brings her total to 11 Olympic medals in her career so far. If she clinches two more golds in Paris, Ledecky could become the all-time winningest woman in swimming.

Michael Phelps, the legendary swimmer, once said of his compatriot, “She is the greatest swimmer of our time.” As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games kicked off, Team USA had already secured its first five medals, including a bronze by Ledecky.

Katie Ledecky’s Olympic medals

Here is a detailed look at all the medals won by Katie Ledecky during his career in the Olympic Games.

Katie Ledecky of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 800m Freestyle Final at Tokio 2020. Getty Images

London 2012 (1 gold)

At London 2012, at just 15 years old, Ledecky won the 800m freestyle in 8:14.63, a U.S. record and her first medal at an Olympic Games.

Rio 2016 (4 golds and 1 silver)

Four years late, Ledecky dominated Rio, winning gold in the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle (the latter two with world records), and in the 4x200m freestyle relay. She also took silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Tokyo 2020 (2 golds and 2 silvers)

In Tokyo, Ledecky won gold in the 800m freestyle and the inaugural women’s 1500m freestyle. She also earned silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 400m freestyle.

As Ledecky continues to compete, her dedication and achievements will undoubtedly inspire future generations of swimmers.