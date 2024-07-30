In this article you will find in detail all the gold medals won by one of the best athletes in history, Michael Phelps.

Michael Phelps, often hailed as the greatest swimmer of all time and one of the most exceptional athletes in history, has an unparalleled Olympic record. His achievements in the Olympic Games set a benchmark that seems nearly impossible to surpass.

Phelps boasts a total of 28 Olympic medals, the highest number in the history of the Games. This incredible tally includes 23 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals, earned from the Athens 2004 to Rio 2016 Olympics. He also competed in the Sydney 2000, though he did not secure a podium finish there.

His record of 23 gold medals solidifies his status as the top Olympic medalist, not just in swimming but across all sports. The next closest athlete is Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, with a total of 18 medals, including 9 golds.

Phelps’ retirement after the Rio 2016 Games marked the end of an era in professional swimming. His legacy continues to inspire athletes around the world, and his remarkable medal count will forever be etched in Olympic history.

Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 200m Butterfly Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. David Ramos/Getty Images

All the medals won by Michael Phelps

Here is a detailed look at all the medals won by Michael Phelps during his career in the Olympic Games.

Athens 2004 (6 golds and 2 bronzes)

In Athens, Phelps equaled Mark Spitz’s record by winning four golds medals in individual events: 100m and 200m butterfly and 200m and 400m combined. He also won two gold medals with the Team USA in the 4x200m and 4x100m freestyle and two bronze medals in the 200m and4x100m freestyle.

Beijing 2008 (8 golds)

Phelps won all eight gold medals he contested in Beijing 2008: 200m freestyle, 100m and 200m butterfly, 200m and 400m combined and the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m combined relays.

London 2012 (4 golds and 2 silvers)

In London, Phelps added four more golds medals to his collection by winning the 100m butterfly, the 200m combined and the 4x100m and 4x200m relays. He added two silver medals in the 200m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle.

Rio 2016 (5 golds and 1 silver)

Phelps won five gold medals in Brazil in the 4x100m freestyle, then in the 200m butterfly, the 4x200m relay, the 200m and the 4x100m freestyle. He also won a silver medal in the 100m butterfly.