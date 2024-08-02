Morocco U23 are set to clash with the United States U23 in a thrilling quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games. Don’t miss a moment of the action—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch this high-stakes match live in your country.
[Watch Morocco U23 vs United States U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Despite a rocky start, the American squad turned things around with back-to-back victories, securing their place in the quarterfinals and setting their sights on a top-four finish. The U.S. team is determined to make their mark in the tournament and battle for one of the three coveted medals.
Standing in their way is the formidable Morocco U23, who topped their group, including a notable win against Argentina. Much like their impressive run in the last World Cup, Morocco are poised to make history at these Olympics, and they’ll be gunning for a semifinal spot with a win over the Americans.
Morocco U23 vs United States U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Morocco U23 vs United States U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SNRT Live, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 3, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports Xtra 2, Al Aoula
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Xtra 2
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo