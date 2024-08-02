Morocco U23 face off against United States U23 for the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal. For all the must-know details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Morocco U23 vs United States U23: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Morocco U23 are set to clash with the United States U23 in a thrilling quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games. Don’t miss a moment of the action—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch this high-stakes match live in your country.

[Watch Morocco U23 vs United States U23 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Despite a rocky start, the American squad turned things around with back-to-back victories, securing their place in the quarterfinals and setting their sights on a top-four finish. The U.S. team is determined to make their mark in the tournament and battle for one of the three coveted medals.

Standing in their way is the formidable Morocco U23, who topped their group, including a notable win against Argentina. Much like their impressive run in the last World Cup, Morocco are poised to make history at these Olympics, and they’ll be gunning for a semifinal spot with a win over the Americans.

Morocco U23 vs United States U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Illias Hakhomach (Morocco) – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Morocco U23 vs United States U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SNRT Live, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 3, Arryadia 3, beIN Sports Xtra 2, Al Aoula

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports Xtra 2

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo