Kevin Durant, LeBron James‘ teammate on the Team USA, has shared his impressions of the legendary player. Durant is impressed by James’ energy, enthusiasm and dedication.
LeBronJames, at 39, has been voted MVP of the Olympic team, proving that he remains a dominant force on the court. In the exhibition against Canada, James was not the top scorer, but his solid play and leadership made him a key figure for the team.
Durant and the Team USA are in Abu Dhabi, where they will face Australia next Tuesday at noon. The team led by Steve Kerr has generated great expectation in recent days after its resounding victory in an exhibition match against Canada, as part of its preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Durant talks about LeBron’s status in the Olympics
Kevin Durant believes James’ experience and wisdom will be invaluable to the United States team at the Olympic Games. “He’s on a mission to show that he can still lead a team to a championship,” Durant said.
“The closer I get to him as a teammate, I can see why he’s considered the greatest player of all time,” Durant said. Durant’s comments are a reflection of the admiration he feels for James and the respect he inspires in his teammates.
LeBron James and Team USA will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive teams to watch at the Olympics, and Durant knows firsthand what the Lakers superstar can bring to the team.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.