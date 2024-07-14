Kevin Durant, LeBron James‘ teammate on the Team USA, has shared his impressions of the legendary player. Durant is impressed by James’ energy, enthusiasm and dedication.

LeBron James, at 39, has been voted MVP of the Olympic team, proving that he remains a dominant force on the court. In the exhibition against Canada, James was not the top scorer, but his solid play and leadership made him a key figure for the team.

Durant and the Team USA are in Abu Dhabi, where they will face Australia next Tuesday at noon. The team led by Steve Kerr has generated great expectation in recent days after its resounding victory in an exhibition match against Canada, as part of its preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Durant talks about LeBron’s status in the Olympics

Kevin Durant believes James’ experience and wisdom will be invaluable to the United States team at the Olympic Games. “He’s on a mission to show that he can still lead a team to a championship,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 116-112. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

“The closer I get to him as a teammate, I can see why he’s considered the greatest player of all time,” Durant said. Durant’s comments are a reflection of the admiration he feels for James and the respect he inspires in his teammates.

LeBron James and Team USA will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive teams to watch at the Olympics, and Durant knows firsthand what the Lakers superstar can bring to the team.