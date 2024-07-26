New Zealand U23 will face United States U23 on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Get all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

New Zealand U23 vs United States U23: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

New Zealand U23 and United States U23 square off in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action—stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options in your country, to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash.

The USA U23 team’s debut was anything but ideal, falling to the home favorites in a decisive 3-0 defeat that has put their advancement hopes in jeopardy. The lopsided loss on their own turf underscores the uphill battle they face in trying to make it past the group stage. As they head into Matchday 2, the pressure is on to secure a win, but it won’t be an easy task.

Their next opponents, New Zealand U23, are coming off a hard-fought victory against Guinea U23. With just one win away from securing their own spot in the next round, the “Kiwis” will be highly motivated to clinch the three points and approach their upcoming clash with France with more confidence.

New Zealand U23 vs United States U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (July 28)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 28)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 28)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (July 28)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Matthew Garbett of New Zealand – IMAGO / AAP

New Zealand U23 vs United States U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ. Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network, Telemundo