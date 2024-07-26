The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are making headlines not only because of the exciting sports competitions but also because of an unexpected problem: food shortages in the Olympic Village.

Athletes of various nationalities have reported difficulties in accessing basic and balanced meals, which has generated discomfort and concern among the delegations. The decision by Paris 2024 organizers to prioritize plant-based options on the menu has sparked controversy among athletes.

While it is an important initiative in terms of sustainability, it does not meet the nutritional needs of many athletes who require a diet rich in protein and healthy fats. In addition, the lack of variety in the menu has led to complaints about the quality and quantity of the food offered.

What foods are not available to athletes in the Olympic Village?

One of the main problems identified is the lack of availability of essential foods such as chicken and eggs. These products, essential for recovery and sports performance, are scarce in the canteens of the Olympic Village. Faced with this situation, some athletes have chosen to bring their food, which shows the seriousness of the problem.

President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi shares a lunch with Singapore’s athletes during her visit at the Olympic Village at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Michel Euler – Pool/Getty Images)

What are athletes saying about food shortages at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

British athletes do not go near the restaurants of the Olympic residential complex and the authorities of their country have sent an additional chef to Paris to provide them with the right food for the team.

British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson told the Times: “At the beginning of every Games there are usually two or three issues and the transportation is always one… But the big one this time is the food in the village, which is not adequate.”

Impact on athletes’ sporting performance at Paris 2024 Olympics

Proper nutrition is essential for optimal athlete performance. It is important to note that the Paris 2024 Olympic Village is home to thousands of athletes of different nationalities, which poses a huge logistical challenge in terms of food. Organizers must take urgent action to address this issue and ensure the well-being of athletes.