Team USA debuted at the Paris 2024 Olympics today against Japan. Prior to the game, Japan attempted to troll the Stars and Stripes with Caitlin Clark, but their effort backfired spectacularly.

Before the Paris 2024 Olympics, Caitlin Clark received surprising news: Team USA chose not to include her in their summer roster, leaving her out of one of the world’s most important sporting events.

This news shocked many, especially considering the Indiana Fever star’s outstanding 2024 WNBA season. However, Team USA appears to be thriving without her and remains a strong favorite for the gold medal in France.

Fan Tries to Troll Team USA with Caitlin Clark at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The United States kicked off the Paris 2024 Olympics on a strong note. In women’s basketball, the reigning gold medalists are aiming to defend their title with a roster full of stars who are clear favorites to win again.

The preliminary rounds began today for Team USA, who faced Japan in their opening match. Although the Stars and Stripes were the favorites, Japan’s fans tried to unsettle the players by focusing on Caitlin Clark’s absence.

As players warmed up before the game, some were distracted by a Japanese fan holding a sign about the Indiana Fever point guard. The sign read, “You need Caitlin Clark to beat us,” but it didn’t have the intended effect.

The sign caught the attention of a few players, who briefly discussed it, but the attempt to provoke Team USA ultimately backfired badly for the Japanese fan and its team.

Team USA secured a commanding 102-76 victory over Japan in their first game at Paris 2024. This win was significant not only for the points but also because Team USA was the only team on the first day to score over 100 points. Clearly, they don’t need Caitlin Clark to succeed.

When will Team USA play again in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Following this victory, Team USA will take on two European teams in the first round of the Paris 2024 Olympics. While the United States are a formidable force, they must avoid becoming overconfident.

On August 1st, Team USA will face Belgium, and on August 4th, they will go up against Germany. In today’s match, Germany secured a dominant 83-6 victory over Belgium.