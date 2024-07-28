Caitlin Clark is the notable absence from these Paris 2024 Olympics, and Dawn Staley made a revealing statement about it.

As the women’s basketball team of the United States prepares to start their competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, they aim to once again clinch the gold medal. However, they will have to do so without one of their current top stars.

It was widely known that one of the biggest recent stars in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, was not selected for the final roster of the North American team. This decision has sparked considerable speculation and discussion.

Regarding Caitlin Clark‘s exclusion and just before their Olympic debut, Dawn Staley, the women’s basketball coach at South Carolina and a member of the Team USA women’s basketball selection committee, acknowledged that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark would have been strongly considered for the 2024 Paris Olympics roster if selections were being made today.

In an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, Coach Dawn Staley made a statement: “If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people.”

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

“As a committee member, you’re charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent. Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA and wasn’t playing bad, but wasn’t playing like she’s playing now.”, Staley stated. “She’s shooting the ball extremely well. She’s an elite passer. She’s just got a great basketball IQ. And she’s a little more seasoned in the pro game than she was two months ago.”

Weeks ago, the Team USA selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti, explained why Caitlin Clark was out of 2024 Paris Olympics.

U.S. Olympic CEO defends decision to exclude Caitlin Clark from roster

In contrast to Staley’s comments, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland defended the decision-making process. In an interview with Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast, Hirshland defended her stance on the matter: “When you look at the whole thing in totality, I would say USA Basketball has had a very disciplined process with people who know more about the sport of women’s basketball than anyone else in the world. And I trust that they know exactly what they’re doing.”

The journey of Team USA on the road to the gold medal

Just as they achieved years ago at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the North American team will seek the top spot on the podium, but to achieve this, they must overcome the following obstacles: