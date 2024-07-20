Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be two of the favorite players for thousands of fans in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. It’s going to be a tremendous matchup facing Team USA before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It’s important to remember that, both, Clark and Reese, were left out of the roster which will try to conquer gold in Paris. So, the duel at Phoenix might have a taste of revenge game.

Furthermore, after their epic battles in college basketball wit the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU, this will be the first time ever Caitlin and Angel play for the same team. A historic day in WNBA.

Caitlin Clark talks about rivalry with Angel Reese

During an interview with ESPN, Caitlin Clark praised Angel Reese emphasizing it’s very rare to have two rookies playing for the same team in the WNBA All-Star Game.

“I think people are just excited to watch (Clark playing with Reese). I think that’s been the biggest thing about it. The amount of fans that are probably going to tune in to watch this. Being rookies, being here, being on the same team. Also, the dynamic to watch us playing against Team USA. It’s going to be super fun and competitive.”

Caitlin was asked if there are going to be some surprises sharing the floor with Angel. “I don’t think we have anything planned. We just got plays the team’s going to run and whatever happens, happens.”