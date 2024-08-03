Simone Biles, the American gymnast, continues to reap success at Paris 2024. With her new gold medal, the American consolidates herself as one of the best gymnasts in history.

American gymnast Simone Biles extended her Olympic legend by winning the gold medal in the vault event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With this triumph, Biles adds her seventh Olympic gold and comes even closer to the record of medals obtained by an American woman in the history of the Olympic Games.

Biles’ dominance in the world of gymnastics is indisputable. Her ability to execute moves of extreme difficulty, such as the “Biles II,” puts her in a class apart. On this occasion, the American beat Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and her compatriot Jade Carey, who completed the podium.

With this new gold medal, Biles is positioned as the great favorite to also win the floor and balance beam finals, which would allow her to reach a total of five gold medals at Paris 2024. A historic achievement that would further cement her as the greatest gymnast of all time.

The Legacy of Simone Biles

Simone Biles‘ performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is redefining the boundaries of women’s gymnastics. Their absolute dominance in the competition has left their rivals with no options and has amazed the whole world.

Simone Biles of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Vault Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

With every medal she wins, Biles writes a new page in the history of the sport. Her impact on gymnastics is comparable to that of legends such as Nadia Comăneci and Olga Korbut, but her level of difficulty and consistency place her on a higher level.

United States, power in women’s gymnastics

Biles and Carey’s performance in the vault final is yet another example of American dominance in women’s gymnastics. With two gold medals and one bronze, the North American team has made clear its leadership in this discipline.

The success of American gymnasts is the result of a high-performance training system and a sports culture that fosters excellence. However, the figure of Simone Biles stands out above all, becoming a true icon of the sport.