Spain play against Colombia in a thrilling 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal showdown, promising an electrifying spectacle that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss a moment of the action—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.
In the quarter-finals of women’s soccer at Paris 2024, one matchup stands out as the most lopsided of them all. Spain, a powerhouse and one of the top contenders for Olympic gold, will face off against Colombia. The reigning world champions are determined to add Olympic glory to their accolades, eyeing victory with steely resolve.
Colombia, having made history by qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams, now aims to pull off a monumental upset. Their journey has been remarkable, but overcoming the formidable Spaniards would be an extraordinary feat. The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Colombia look to defy the odds against the world champions.
Spain vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 4)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Spain vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
Colombia: Claro Sports
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, E!