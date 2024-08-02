Spain are set to clash with Colombia in the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinals. Stay tuned here for crucial information on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your region.

Spain vs Colombia: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Spain play against Colombia in a thrilling 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal showdown, promising an electrifying spectacle that will have fans on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss a moment of the action—check local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.

[Watch Spain vs Colombia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In the quarter-finals of women’s soccer at Paris 2024, one matchup stands out as the most lopsided of them all. Spain, a powerhouse and one of the top contenders for Olympic gold, will face off against Colombia. The reigning world champions are determined to add Olympic glory to their accolades, eyeing victory with steely resolve.

Colombia, having made history by qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams, now aims to pull off a monumental upset. Their journey has been remarkable, but overcoming the formidable Spaniards would be an extraordinary feat. The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Colombia look to defy the odds against the world champions.

Spain vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 4)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Colombia: 10:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Team Colombia – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Spain vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

Colombia: Claro Sports

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, E!