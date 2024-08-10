Upon receiving his medal, Joel Embiid was booed by French fans and reacted alongside LeBron James and Team USA.

Team USA secured a 98-87 victory over France in the men’s basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games final, claiming their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The win, powered by stellar performances from Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, underscored the United States’ dominance in Olympic basketball.

Joel Embiid faced an unfriendly reception from French fans during the medal ceremony. As Embiid stepped up to receive his gold medal, boos echoed through the Bercy Arena, but the NBA star didn’t stand alone—LeBron James and his Team USA teammates were right there by his side.

Joel Embiid, who made headlines for choosing to represent Team USA over France, faced the biggest challenge of his Olympic journey in Paris—not just on the court, but from the stands. French fans, unhappy with his decision, booed Embiid throughout the tournament, and the animosity peaked during the medal ceremony.

Embiid addressed the controversy earlier, saying, “It was a tough decision, but it’s all about comfort level. I’ve known these guys (Team USA players) for a long time, and I just felt more comfortable with them than with the other side (France).” Despite his explanation, the French fans made sure their displeasure was known.

Gold medalist Joel Embiid #11 of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

LeBron James and Team USA stand with Embiid

As the boos rained down during the medal ceremony, LeBron James and the rest of Team USA didn’t hesitate to stand with Embiid, showing solidarity in the face of the crowd’s reaction.

Despite the tension, Team USA continues to reign supreme in Olympic basketball, having now won 17 out of 20 possible gold medals. Their current streak of five straight golds is a testament to their enduring dominance, with their last Olympic defeat dating back to the 2004 Athens Games, where they fell to Argentina in the semifinals.