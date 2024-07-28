LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the charge during an impressive win for Team USA against Serbia in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant showed the world why a new Dream Team could be emerging as the USA got an impressive 110-84 over Serbia. It was a huge statement in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After all the uncertainty about his status, Durant deliver an extraordinary first half of 21 points without missing a shot. A video game performance. Then, the Serbians cut the margin in the third quarter, the King led the way and ended really close of a historic triple-double: 21 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic, the star fo the Denver Nuggets in the NBA, was supposed to be one of the biggest obstacles in the tournament. Although a rematch could happen in the gold medal game, the distance seems enormous.

Video: USA vs Serbia in Paris 2024 Olympics highlights

Although LeBron James and Kevin Durant had incredible performances, other players like Stephen Curry and Jrue Holiday were also extraordinary. That’s why, if all stars take care of their roles, Steve Kerr’s squad might be unstoppable. Next game of Group C is on Wednesday against South Sudan.