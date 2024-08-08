What happens if LeBron James and Team USA lose vs Serbia in Paris 2024 Olympics basketball?

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are favorites to win the gold medal for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics. According to many experts, this roster is even better compared to that Dream Team of Michael Jordan in Barcelona 1992.

During the group stage, Team USA was dominant with impressive wins over Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico. Then, in the start of the knockout stages, they crushed Brazil with a score of 122-87.

Now, in a game which might be considered an anticipated final, Steve Kerr and all his NBA players have a rematch with Nikola Jokic and the Serbian squad. There’s a lot at stake in Bercy Arena.

What happens if Team USA lose vs Serbia in Paris 2024 Olympics?

If Team USA lose against Serbia, LeBron James and all the NBA stars will be officially eliminated from the race to get a gold medal. The tournament’s format isn’t long series as it happens in NBA playoffs.

In this scenario, Team USA will go to the third place match against Germany trying to return home at least with a bronze medal. However, that would be a major collapse.