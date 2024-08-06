The Paris 2024 Olympic Games Marathon always promises to be a challenging event for the athletes. Find out here what is the Olympic record for this discipline.

What is the fastest marathon time ever recorded in the Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the most important sporting event of the year, promises an exciting spectacle for athletics fans, especially with the marathon event that will run through some of Paris’ most iconic sites.

The current Olympic record in the marathon is held by Kenyan athlete Samuel Wanjiru, who won the gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics with a time of 2:06:32. This impressive feat broke the previous record set by Portuguese runner Carlos Lopes, who clocked in at 2:09:21 during the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.

The men’s marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympics will take place on the morning of August 10, while the women’s marathon is scheduled for August 11. Both events are expected to draw large audiences, eager to see if any new records will be set on the streets of Paris.

Marathon route for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

This year’s marathon route is designed to be particularly challenging, featuring a positive elevation gain of 436 meters and a negative elevation change of 438 meters, with a maximum incline of 13.5%. The 42.195 km course will start at the majestic Hôtel de Ville (City Hall) and wind through several of Paris’s most iconic landmarks.

Runners will pass by the Paris Opera, Place Vendôme, Jardin des Tuileries, Louvre Pyramids, Place de la Concorde, Grand Palais, Trocadéro Gardens, Palace of Versailles, and the Eiffel Tower, before finishing at the historic Les Invalides complex.

Eliud Kipchoge aims for history

Adding to the excitement, legendary Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, at 39, will attempt to become the first athlete in history to win three consecutive Olympic marathon titles. Kipchoge won gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and his presence will undoubtedly elevate the drama of this year’s race.

Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Men’s Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

As athletes traverse the scenic and historic streets of Paris, they will not only be competing for medals but also striving to etch their names in Olympic history. With a challenging route and elite competitors, the Paris 2024 marathon is set to be an unforgettable event.