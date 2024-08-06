Discover the official distance and route of the Paris 2024 Olympic Marathon. The best marathoners in the world will face each other in this tough test of endurance through the streets of the City of Light.

What is the official distance of the Olympic marathon at Paris 2024?

The distance of a marathon is a constant in the world of athletics,this measurement has remained the standard for marathons worldwide since the London 1908 Olympic Games, and it will be no different in Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris 2024 marathon course has been designed to be challenging but also to offer an unforgettable experience to athletes. The layout includes a combination of flat sections, steep slopes, and more technical sections, which will test the skills and endurance of the participants. In addition, the route has been designed to offer spectacular views of the city, from the Eiffel Tower to the Champs-Elysées.

Athletes who will participate in the Paris 2024 Marathon must be in optimal physical and mental condition to complete the race. Preparing for a marathon requires months of training and a great deal of dedication. Factors such as nutrition, rest, and injury prevention are critical to success.

The answer is simple and at the same time full of history: 42,195 meters. But why this particular distance? The story takes us back to ancient Greece, where messengers traveled long distances to convey important news. However, the exact distance of the modern marathon was established somewhat arbitrarily in London in 1908, when the starting point was located at Windsor Castle and the finish line at the Olympic Stadium in White City, resulting in a distance of 42.195 kilometers.

Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain competes in the Women’s Marathon Final held at the National Stadium on Day 9 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 17, 2008 in Beijing, China. Radcliffe finished the event in 23rd place with a time of 2.32.38. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

The route of the Paris Marathon 2024

The Paris Marathon 2024 promises to be a unique experience for athletes and spectators. The route, 42.195 meters as usual, has been designed to show some of the most emblematic places of the city. Marathoners will run through the streets of Paris, passing historical monuments and enjoying the energy of the crowds.

A challenge for athletes

Running a marathon is a test of endurance and determination. This distance represents a physical and mental challenge for any athlete. At the Olympics, the competition is even more intense, as the world’s best marathoners battle it out for the gold medal.