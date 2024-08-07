Italy take on France in the 2024 Men's Olympic Volleyball semifinals, and USA fans are in for a treat with all the action's kickoff times and streaming options easily accessible for every thrilling moment.

Where to watch Italy vs France live for free in the USA: Men's Olympic Volleyball 2024

Italy face off against France in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball semifinals, a match sure to be a thrilling showdown. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, tip-off times, and streaming options available in the USA—this is one event you won’t want to miss!

An electrifying showdown is on the horizon as two fierce rivals, both contenders for the grand final, prepare to clash. On one side, we have the hosts, France, fresh off their triumph in the last edition of the Nations League. Buoyed by their home-field advantage and a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Germany, the French squad enters the match with heightened confidence and a clear edge.

Standing in their way are Italy, driven by a burning desire for redemption following their 3-2 defeat to France in the Nations League. The Italians secured their place in this critical encounter with a gritty 3-2 win over Japan. Now, they aim to topple the local favorites and settle the score on French soil.

When will the Italy vs France match be played?

Italy and France are set for a high-stakes showdown in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball semifinals on Wednesday, August 7, at 2:00 PM (ET).

Simone Giannelli of Italy – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Italy vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Italy vs France in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between Italy and France streaming live on Fubo (free trial). For comprehensive coverage, tune in to Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and E!