The USA are set to clash with Brazil in the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball quarterfinals. Don’t miss a moment of the action—mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates, tip-off times, and streaming options available in the USA.

The United States have dominated the group stage, winning all three matches and conceding just three sets – two to Germany and one to Japan. With their eyes set on the semifinals, the Americans are poised for a deep run, but they face a formidable challenge ahead.

Next up are Brazil, a team that has also shown resilience by finishing third in their group and qualifying as one of the best third-place teams. Despite Team USA being the favorite, this clash promises to be a tightly contested battle that could tip in either direction.

When will the USA vs Brazil match be played?

Team USA will clash with Brazil on Monday, August 5, at 3:00 PM (ET) for the 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball quarterfinals.

Bruno Mossa of Brazil – IMAGO / Xinhua

USA vs Brazil: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Brazil in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between USA and Brazil streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. For comprehensive coverage, tune in to NBC, USA Network, and E!