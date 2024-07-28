Team USA, the heavy favorite for gold, dominated Serbia, the current world runner-up, with a commanding 110-84 victory in their opening Group C game at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Kevin Durant led the way as the game’s top scorer, earning high praise from Stephen Curry after the match.

Durant, who holds the record as Team USA’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympics, tallied 23 points and grabbed 2 rebounds to secure the win. LeBron James also made a significant impact, contributing 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

After the game, Stephen Curry highlighted Durant’s critical role in the first half: “Starting the tournament strong was crucial because every match is big, and there are only six or seven of them. Serbia is a great team. KD was unbelievable in the first half, and that gave us a big boost.”

“Nothing he does surprises me. He was flawless in the first half. I think he had 21 points or something like that. It was special. He’s totally used to this scenario. He’s the leading scorer in the history of the U.S. national team for a reason. It was great to see,” Curry added.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States shoots the ball against Filip Petrusev #3 of Team Serbia during the first half of the Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between Serbia and the United States. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Stephen Curry on representing Team USA

The four-time NBA champion also shared his feelings about being with Team USA at the Olympics: “Putting on this jersey at this level is something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. I’m just enjoying the moment, so that’s why you see me so animated from the opening ceremonies to tonight when I’m on the bench. I’m loving it, and I want to have something to show for it at the end too.”

Curry also reflected on playing his first Olympic game: “I think I had a lot of nerves pre-game up until the national anthem. It’s a really cool environment in there, and obviously, it was sold out to the nosebleeds. The energy was great.”

Team USA continues to demonstrate its dominance, and with stars like Durant and Curry leading the charge, they are well on their way to achieving Olympic glory once again.