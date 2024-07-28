With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, there are several sports and events that often leave fans scratching their heads when it comes to understanding the rules and how they play out.

The Olympics, a truly one-of-a-kind event, captivates millions of viewers worldwide, not just due to a passion for specific sports but also out of curiosity to discover new and unfamiliar disciplines. Take volleyball, for instance—a team sport where a unique aesthetic quality stands out, creating an intriguing puzzle for countless fans who revel in this high-energy game.

So, what do we know about volleyball? It’s six players on each side, a net, a ball, and the goal of getting the ball over the net. However, there’s a distinctive feature of the sport that often goes unnoticed but is crucial to its play.

One player on the volleyball team wears a different color jersey for a specific reason. But what’s the real reason behind this choice? Is it because the player is the captain who needs to stand out, or is there another, more practical explanation?

Zoila Barros #18 of Cuba goes up to serve in the Gold Medal Match Women’s Indoor Volleyball during the XV Pan American Games on July 19, 2007 at in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil lost to Cuba 2-3 in the Final.

The color difference, a distinctive feature

The reason one player on the volleyball team wears a different-colored jersey is due to their role as the libero. So, what exactly is a libero? In volleyball, the libero is a specialized player with a unique and crucial role on the team. The primary role is to focus on defense and ball reception. However, they are not allowed to participate in attacks at the net.

The main functions of the libero

Defensive functions: The libero is fundamentally a defensive player. Their primary goal is to block the opponent’s attacks and ensure the ball doesn’t hit the floor on their side of the court.

The libero is fundamentally a defensive player. Their primary goal is to block the opponent’s attacks and ensure the ball doesn’t hit the floor on their side of the court. Cannot attack at the net: Unlike other players, a libero is not allowed to attack from the net. They are prohibited from jumping and hitting the ball over the net.

Unlike other players, a libero is not allowed to attack from the net. They are prohibited from jumping and hitting the ball over the net. Constant communication: Liberos often take on a leadership role in team communication due to their position near the backline. They alert teammates about the direction of serves and attacks from the opponents and provide guidance on how to respond effectively.

Liberos often take on a leadership role in team communication due to their position near the backline. They alert teammates about the direction of serves and attacks from the opponents and provide guidance on how to respond effectively. Unlimited substitutions: A key rule for liberos is their ability to enter and exit the game an unlimited number of times, swapping with any back-row player without needing prior notification to the referee.

Debby Stam-Pilon #16, Lonneke Sloetjes #10 and Yvon Belien #3 of Netherlands celebrate a point during the Women’s Bronze Medal Match between Netherlands and the United States on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracanazinho on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The contenders for these Olympic Games

Parity in volleyball, both men’s and women’s, makes for a highly competitive field at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the men’s division, the reigning champions and hosts, France, are undoubtedly the top contenders for gold. However, they will face stiff competition from teams like the USA, Italy, Brazil, and Japan, all of whom are eager to claim the podium.

In the women’s division, the United States enters the Paris 2024 Olympics as the top favorite to defend their gold medal. However, they will face strong challenges from teams like Italy and Brazil, who are determined to dethrone the Tokyo 2020 champions.