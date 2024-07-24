Historic forward Alex Morgan will not be present for the USWNT at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Find out the reasons here.

Why is Alex Morgan not playing for the USWNT in Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

With the official debut of USWNT at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games just around the corner, Emma Hayes‘ squad begins their journey to surpass their bronze medal from Tokyo 2020 this Wednesday against Zambia.

Upon the unveiling of the final roster for the United States at these Olympic Games, one notable absence stood out as a surprise to both insiders and fans alike. The iconic Alex Morgan was omitted from the final list of representatives, sparking amusement among soccer enthusiasts.

At 35 years old, just recently celebrating her birthday, the rationale behind her omission from the squad by the coaching staff is attributed to a generational shift. The focus for these Olympic Games appears to have been on younger players, marking a strategic move towards rejuvenation in the team composition.

Upon being questioned about Morgan’s exclusion, coach Emma Hayes stated to the press: “It was a tough decision, of course, especially considering Alex’s history and record with this team, but I felt that I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players.”

Alex Morgan shared her sentiments regarding the non-selection:

The non-selection of one of the best players in the history of the USWNT resonated deeply in the reactions, with one of the first opinions coming directly from Alex Morgan herself, who posted on her Instagram account:

“Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country.”

Alex Morgan’s Olympic achievements:

Alongside the USWNT, Alex Morgan has played a total of 205 matches to date, scoring 121 goals with an average of 0.59 goals per game. Her Olympic history shows consistent participation across consecutive editions:

London 2012 – Gold Medal

Rio 2016 – Quarterfinals

Tokyo 2020 – Bronze Medal

Bronze medalist Alex Morgan of Team United States poses with their bronze medal during the Women’s Football Competition Medal Ceremony on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on August 06, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

The USWNT and the journey to medals