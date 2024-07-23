Brazil's U-23 team will not be able to defend its gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The U-23 team failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will miss the opportunity to defend the gold medal obtained in Tokyo 2020. Without a doubt, it is a hard blow for Brazilian football.

After the departure of Andre Jardine, Ramon Menezes took the reins of the national team with the aim of taking it to Paris. The Seleção started the Olympic Qualifiers in a good way, winning Group A with nine points from four games.

However, in the final phase the team fell apart. A defeat against Paraguay on the first date, a narrow victory against Venezuela and a hard loss to Argentina in the last match sealed their fate.

What happened to Brazil?

Brazil could not maintain the level shown in the group stage and finished third in the final table, two points behind Argentina and four behind Paraguay.In this way, the green-and-yellow was left without the possibility of competing for gold in Paris and sees its streak of two consecutive participations in the Olympic Games interrupted.

Neymar and Brazilian team mates celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Men’s Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Brazil is one of the greatest teams in the history of football, including the Olympic Games. Ontwo occasions they managed to win the gold medal. However, Argentina and Paraguay will be the representatives of South America in the men’s soccer tournament. Both teams obtained the two available places for Conmebol in the Pre-Olympic held in Venezuela earlier this year.