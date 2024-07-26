As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Jannik Sinner will not be present. Here's why he will be missing from the Paris 2024 lineup.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will feature tennis legends like Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. However, Jannik Sinner, who had high hopes for the event, will not be participating due to unforeseen health issues.

This event was one of the Italian’s great illusions, but he will not be able to attend. “It’s one of the most important events we have throughout the year,” Sinner said after his quarter-final loss at Wimbledon. “I’m looking forward to it.”

After losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon to Daniil Medvedev on July 9, Jannik Sinner traveled to Paris to prepare for the Games. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw just days before the event.

Jannik Sinner out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Jannik Sinner will not be competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to a bout of tonsillitis. The Italian star made the announcement on his social media:

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games. After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting, and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.”

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honor of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home. Forza Italia.”

While Sinner has yet to announce his official return, it is expected that he will rejoin the circuit for the hard court season, starting with the Masters 1000 in Canada. His absence from the Olympics is a significant blow, but his health and future success remain paramount.