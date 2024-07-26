Tennis fans will notice the absence of one of the sport's greatest legends at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Roger Federer. Here's the reason why he will be missing.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will host tennis stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among others. However, Roger Federer, known for his elegance on the court and numerous Grand Slam titles, will not be competing in what would have been his fifth Olympic appearance.

Federer’s decision to skip the Paris 2024 Olympics comes after announcing his retirement from professional tennis in 2022, after multiple surgeries and a long recovery process.

In a letter through his social media channels, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles announced that he would be retiring from tennis and said:

“As many of you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and operations. I have worked hard to return to full competitive fitness, but I also know my body’s capabilities and limitations. Lately, his message has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has been more generous to me than I ever dreamed and I must recognize that it is time to end my sporting career. The Laver Cup will be my last ATP tournament. I will play tennis in the future, of course, but not in the Grand Slams or on the Tour”.

Roger Federer has an emotional farewell after his last match as a professional tennis player at Laver Cup. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal’s message to Roger Federer

After the news of the Swiss player’s retirement, Rafael Nadal decided to leave him an emotional message: “Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day had never come. It is a sad day for me personally and for the sport around the world. It has been a pleasure, but also an honor and a privilege to share all these years with you, living so many incredible moments on and off the court.”

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still many things to do together, we know that. For now, I really wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your children and your family. Enjoy what is ahead of you. I will see you in London at the Laver Cup.”

Record between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis history. Their head-to-head battles have captivated audiences for over a decade, with each match highlighting their contrasting styles and sheer determination. Federer, with his graceful one-handed backhand and aggressive play, has faced Nadal 40 times in official matches.

Their rivalry includes some of the most memorable matches in tennis history, such as the 2008 Wimbledon final, often regarded as one of the greatest matches ever played, where Nadal triumphed in an epic five-set battle. Overall, Nadal leads their head-to-head record 24-16. Despite the competition, both players have expressed mutual respect and admiration, elevating the sport with their extraordinary skills and sportsmanship.