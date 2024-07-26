Stephen Curry, one of the biggest stars in the NBA and considered by many to be the greatest shooter of all time, will finally make his Olympic debut at Paris 2024. However, many basketball fans have wondered why he had not participated before.

The Golden State Warriors guard istheNBA’s all-time three-point record holder, four-time league champion, 10-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion and two-time Most Valuable Player.

For Curry, participating in the Olympics has been a dream since he was a child. Finally, at Paris 2024, he will be able to make that dream come true and represent the United States on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Why did Stephen Curry wait so long to participate in the Olympic Games?

One of the main reasons why Curry had not participated in the Olympics before Paris 2024 is due to the injuries he has suffered throughout his career. On several occasions, ankle injuries and other physical problems prevented him from being in top shape to compete in this event. In addition, the physical demands of a full NBA season, combined with the need to rest and recover, have influenced his decision not to participate in a few years.

(L-R) Anthony Davis #14, Joel Embiid #11, Anthony Edwards #5, LeBron James #6, Stephen Curry #4 and Nigel Hayes-Davis #1 of the United States gather after an exhibition game between the United States and Serbia ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena on July 17, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry, knew that the opportunities to go to the Olympic Games were over. For this reason, he and his spouse Ayesha Curry began to plan the best way in which the star could enjoy the trip to Paris with his family. Ayesha revealed in March that she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Everything was planned with the future in mind, hoping to keep the Olympic months of July and August clear, in case any eventuality arose.

Paris 2024: the perfect time

In 2024, several circumstances lined up so that Curry could finally make his Olympic debut. The absence of major injuries and the desire to represent his country at such an important event were key factors in his decision.

Curry has been very clear that his top priority has always been the NBA and his team, the Golden State Warriors and his family. In addition, winning championships and setting records in the league have been his main goals.