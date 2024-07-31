One of the greatest golfers of all times, Tiger Woods, and his absence from the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in full swing, several events are ongoing while others are eagerly awaiting their turn to kick off. One of the sports that are awaiting its turn to start is golf.

This classic sport is set to tee off in Paris starting tomorrow, with top global stars making their Olympic debut. These elite golfers are ready to give it their all in hopes of securing a medal for their country.

When it comes to golf, it’s impossible not to think of the legends who have elevated the sport to new heights. If you were to name the first golfer that comes to mind, Tiger Woods is likely the name that immediately stands out.

As fans eagerly await the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics, one question is on everyone’s mind: Why isn’t golf legend Tiger Woods competing in this year’s Games?

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.

In this edition, Team USA will be led by Xander Schauffele, the gold medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Schauffele will be aiming to climb back onto the Olympic podium and add another medal to his collection.

Tiger Woods and his absence from Paris 2024

Tiger Woods’s absence from the Paris 2024 Olympics is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about stories in golf. Despite having the chance to make his Olympic debut, the American star will once again miss the opportunity.

Just as in Tokyo 2020, the top 15 golfers in the world rankings qualify for the Olympic golf tournament. In the previous Games, Tiger Woods did not make the cut, falling behind the top four U.S. qualifiers. This year, despite being one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods also finds himself far from the top of the rankings, largely due to a series of injuries.

His great opportunity to make an Olympic debut came at Rio 2016, but a back injury sidelined him from the competition, leaving a lingering sense of unfinished business.

The U.S. golf representatives

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team USA’s golf lineup promises excitement and competitive spirit. Leading the charge will be Xander Schauffele, the defending gold medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The rest of the U.S. men’s golf team