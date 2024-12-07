Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been battling with injuries all year. Now, Zack Martin is officially out for the rest of the season as he requires an ankle surgery.

Now, Martin joins a list of stars who have missed time with the Cowboys like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence. Just an uphill battle for head coach Mike McCarthy.

So, in this complicated scenario, Jones has to make a final decision about Martin’s future in the NFL. After big contract extensions for Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and another one looming for Parsons, things could get complicated trying to build a Super Bowl contender.

Will Cowboys release Zack Martin?

Despite Zack Martin’s serious injury, and the salary cap issues the Cowboys are facing, Jerry Jones guaranteed that the guard will remain with the team for the 2025 season. It all happened in an interview for 105.3 The Fan.

“It should be viewed as the remainder of this season and only that. We all want this to be a successful surgery. No reason why it shouldn’t be. So, this shouldn’t be viewed as an end to his playing at all. It should just be viewed as an alteration of what he’s going to be able to contribute this season. He is irreplaceable. Really.”

