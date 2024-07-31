Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, has marked an era in athletics with his world records and impressive performances at the Olympic Games. However, the Jamaican is one of the important absences at Paris 2024.

Bolt not only left a mark on athletics, but also on popular culture. His iconic celebrations and outgoing personality made him a beloved figure by fans around the world.

The Jamaican has inspired millions of people around the world with his talent and charisma. His eight Olympic gold medals and multiple world records are a testament to his dominance in sprint events.

Why is Usain Bolt out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Despite many fans longing to see him once again on the track, Usain Bolt has made it clear that his time as a competitive athlete has come to an end. Bolt retired from professional athletics in 2017, after a career full of success and having cemented his status as one of the greatest athletes of all time. For this reason, he will not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates as he crosses the line to win the Men’s 100m Final at the National Stadium on Day 8 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 16, 2008 in Beijing, China. Bolt clocked a new world record time of 9.69 seconds. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

Age and injuries: determining factors in Bolt’s retirement

Another of the main reasons why Usain Bolt will not compete in Paris 2024 is his age. The Jamaican no longer has the same explosiveness and speed that characterized him during his sports career. The human body has its limits, and as we age, it’s natural for physical performance to decline.

In addition to age, injuries have also played a role in Bolt’s decision to retire. Throughout his career, the Jamaican suffered several injuries that forced him to miss important competitions. These injuries left sequelae in his body and made it difficult for him to prepare for high-level events.

Bold and his indelible legacy

Even though Usain Bolt is no longer competing, his legacy lives on. The Jamaican inspired millions of people around the world with his talent and charisma. Although the athletics world misses seeing Usain Bolt on the track, it is important to recognize and celebrate all that he accomplished during his career.