Vikings News: Sam Darnold's key teammate sends strong warning to Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The NFL is slowly heading into its final stages, and several teams are still in the hunt to at least make the playoffs. One of them is the Minnesota Vikings, who are fighting tooth and nail with the Detroit Lions to claim the NFC North. Sam Darnold has a strong roster, and it was one of his teammates who is already looking forward to the matchup against Jared Goff and his squad.

The talented cornerback Byron Murphy expressed being tired of all the talk about the Detroit Lions and started to add some fuel to the fire ahead of the showdown between Kevin O’Connell’s squad and Dan Campbell’s team.

In an interview with KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Murphy stated: “I’m not liking all the Detroit talk, right now. I just keep hearing it over and over. So, I’m just over them. I’m over Green Bay, too. But, you know, Detroit, they’re just taking about them too much and I’m just over that as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is why Murphy is already looking forward to the matchup against the Lions in the final game: “I feel like some plays, Green Bay could have did better but, you know, that’s football. Things happen and Detroit won the game. We’ll see them soon.”

Advertisement

Byron Murphy Jr, Minnesota Vikings cornerback during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, White Hart Lane, London, England on 6 October 2024.

Advertisement

The Vikings and Lions will face off on January 5th, when Sam Darnold’s team travels to Detroit to take on Jared Goff‘s squad at Ford Field, in what will be the final regular season game for both teams.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes joins Andy Reid by once again warning Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Aaron Jones sees similarities between Rodgers and Darnold

Aaron Jones spent many years as a teammate of Aaron Rodgers, and today he is one of the most lethal weapons in the Vikings’ offense for Sam Darnold. Regarding this situation, the veteran RB drew a clear parallel between both quarterbacks.

“I would say they both got talent, they can both stretch the field,” Jones said. “To me, they’re similar. Even when you think you’re not open, you’re open. He’s going to put it to where only you can get it. I had one in the game that I probably should have had. But a lot of quarterbacks aren’t even throwing that ball.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his part, TJ Hockenson did the same, but compared his current teammate in Minnesota with Matthew Stafford, now with the Rams: “I love seeing Sam let loose those balls — a lot of the time you know he’ll throw one deep and it’s fun to watch and it kind of just soar through the air, it looks like he just flicks it and it goes,” Hockenson said.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback 14 Sam Darnold hands the ball off to 33 Aaron Jones during the game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, IL.

Advertisement

Darnold’s confidence in throwing the ball

Sam Darnold, in his previous stints with other teams, was unable to showcase the level he’s displaying today in Minnesota. It seems like he has found his place with the Vikings. One of his key strengths nowadays is throwing the ball, and it was the QB himself who made something clear about it.

Advertisement

“Every single ball I throw doesn’t need to be a fastball,” Darnold said. “Being able to throw with some touch, but other times, man, sometimes you got to drill it in there and not be afraid to do that.”