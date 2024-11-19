Longhorns News: QB Quinn Ewers clears the air about his future at Texas

As the NCAAF season nears its end, the Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers speaks out about what’s next for his future with the program.

As the weeks go by in the NCAAF season, it slowly approaches the decisive stages. The Texas Longhorns are among the serious contenders, not only because of their results so far but also due to the immense talent displayed in several moments throughout the year. Quinn Ewers, one of the key players behind this success, made his stance clear regarding what’s next for his future with the program.

With their focus on the two games ahead, little has been said about what’s next for some of the key players on the roster, including their starting QB and even their backup, Arch Manning.

Next Saturday, November 23, will be the Texas Longhorns’ final game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, which could also potentially be the last time Quinn Ewers plays in front of his fans in Texas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked by the media about this unique situation, the talented quarterback on Steve Sarkisian’s roster was clear in his response: “Who knows?” Ewers said. “I’m just trying to win this week.”

Advertisement

Quinn Ewers 3 of the Texas Longhorns warming up before the game vs the Georgia Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, leader of the Texas Longhorns off the field, also addressed the potential departure of Ewers after the season, responding to the question with a firm “No idea.”

Advertisement

see also Alabama News: HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about QB Jalen Milroe performance

Steve Sarkisian praises the performance of his defense

The record of nine wins and just one loss this NCAAF season is no coincidence for the Longhorns. Along with the talent they have at the most important position—quarterback, well represented by Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning—their defense has also shown significant improvement as the weeks have gone by, something their head coach made very clear.

The connection between the experienced coach and his defensive line has strengthened game by game, yielding highly positive results for the team: “I think the defensive players will probably tell you, and you’ll have to ask them, but I’m very connected to those guys,” Sarkisian said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t just gravitate to the offense, and that’s easy to do, right? I’m over there. I’m calling the plays and whatnot. But really, I probably have better, to some degree, better relationships with the defensive players on our team than sometimes the offensive players, because I go overboard to make sure that I have those relationships. So to watch those guys play the way they’re playing right now, I’m very proud of them, very proud of our coaching staff of what they’re doing and they’re doing it at a high level,” he concluded.

Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian makes his way across the field. Texas defeated Arkansas 20-10 in Fayetteville, AR.

Advertisement

Sarkisian gives an important injury update

The Texas Longhorns’ most recent game against Arkansas ended with a positive result in terms of the victory. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian had to provide an important injury update regarding key players on the roster.

Advertisement

Talented RB Jaydon Blue had a significant role in the game; however, after the game, he was seen using a sling. Regarding this, the head coach stated: “I think Blue’s good. He went with us today and worked this morning. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Advertisement

Regarding DeAndre Moore Jr current situation, the HC stated: “DeAndre got nicked up during the game with a foot injury,” Sarkisian said, per InsideTexas. “Again, those two guys (along with LB Morice Blackwell) are integral parts to our program, not only on offense and defense, but on special teams. They’re critical. So hopefully we get both those guys back.”

Texas Longhorns upcoming matches

With the main goal of securing as many wins as possible in the remaining regular season games, these are the last two matchups the Texas Longhorns will face:

Advertisement

Advertisement